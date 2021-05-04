Pet Mania: At the Animal Den

At the Animal Den Pet Resort, the membership-based dog play area—The Local Bark Park—includes an in-ground pool, climbing and play structures, toys and a digging pit. All the while, you can enjoy craft beer and nibbles. All dogs must be up to date on vaccines, spayed/neutered (if older than 10 months) and exhibit appropriate temperament for a group setting. Animal Den also provides doggie day care, boarding and grooming services for dogs and cats. “So far, we’ve only gotten dogs and cats, but we’re not opposed to other animals,” says Carely Valdivia, assistant manager.

Animal Den Pet Resort

4060 Power Inn Road; (916) 456-4720; animaldenpetresort.com