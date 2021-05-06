Pet Loss and Grief

Emotions can be intense when you lose your pet. Here’s some help.

Anyone who has experienced the death of a pet knows the grief is real. Just ask Shanie Bradley. “I still can’t look at her pictures without getting a big lump in my throat,” says Bradley, whose dog Ginger (Ginny) died unexpectedly this past summer. “Her ashes sit in a beautiful box on top of our entertainment center with her collar and tag on top, and her paw print is right next to it on a ceramic tile.”

Keeping collars, tags and other items associated with your pet is a healthy way to process the loss of a being that provided unconditional love, according to Florence Soares-Dabalos, client support and wellness professional at William R. Pritchard Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital at UC Davis. She also recommends employing rituals such as making a photo journal, writing a letter and holding a funeral, especially if children are involved. “Whatever you would do for a human loved one, why not do for your pet as well?” she says.

People may find support through a support group, grief counselor or crisis line, but Soares-Dabalos recommends caution in confiding with friends or family members who may not respect the magnitude of pet loss. “If somebody dismisses or minimizes their grief, that person does not understand the depth of the human and animal bond,” says Soares-Dabalos, who has provided support and education to people over the loss of cats, dogs, horses, pigs, chickens, goats and iguanas.

How can someone help? “Just be there,” says Soares-Dabalos. “Listening is doing something. Validating is doing something.”

Soares-Dabalos reminds us that grief is an individual experience. “It will take time. There will be ups and downs,” she says. Above all, she says, express your grief. “It’s not something that people need to hide or be ashamed of, because there are plenty of us animal lovers who do understand.”

Pet Grief Resources

Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pet Loss Support Group

First Tuesday of each month 6:30–8 p.m. via Zoom. (916) 504-2847; sspca.org

Yolo Hospice

Free individual pet bereavement counseling via telephone or Zoom. When it is safe to return to in-person gatherings, Yolo Hospice expects to resume its monthly in-person pet loss support group. (530) 758-5566; yolohospice.org

UC Davis Veterinary Medicine

Offers a website with a wealth of pet loss grief information and resources. vetmed.ucdavis.edu/grief-counseling/pet-loss-resources

Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement Chat Room

aplb.org

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia Pet Loss and Bereavement Resource Line

(855) 352-5683 (LOVE). Note: Lap of Love’s website also has a lot of helpful information: lapoflove.com

Petloss.com

Pet loss support resources including an online chat room.

Treasured Pets

Provides a variety of pet loss support services and resources including pet grief support. (916) 348-4000; treasuredpets.net