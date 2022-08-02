Old Sacramento Waterfront Sign

A custom-designed LED neon-inspired sign for Old Sacramento Waterfront was lighted in mid-June to much fanfare. The project was made possible from donations to the Downtown Sacramento Foundation. The lighting ceremony honored late restaurateur Lloyd Harvego (The Firehouse), who died June 13, and whose passion for the project helped bring it to fruition. The sign, which uses less power than a blow dryer, was designed by Pacific Neon Company. It rises above the rooftop of the California State Railroad Museum and is visible from Interstate 5 and beyond.