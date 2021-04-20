New Shelter in Town

Elk Grove Animal Shelter opened its doors in October 2019 and five months later had to close for a couple of months because of the pandemic. “We never stopped taking in stray animals,” says Koreena Walsh, volunteer/events coordinator. “We more than doubled our foster parents from our numbers last year. We had 532 foster parents this year and sent 823 animals out to foster.” Good news: Adoption services are back open with precautions in place. Peruse the website or check out the shelter’s Livestream event every Saturday morning via Facebook (facebook.com/elkgroveanimalservices) to view adoptable cuties. Also, watch for upcoming events—the shelter hopes to resume its Drive Thru Vaccine Clinics (free for Elk Grove residents) this spring, and Kitten Pop Ups pop up on occasion, especially after kitten season. The shelter adopted out 350 kittens between July 2020 and the end of year through Kitten Pop Ups, says Walsh. While the shelter’s volunteer program is still on hold, you can take a shelter dog for a walk through the Doggy Day Out program. The shelter also provides Elk Grove residents experiencing financial hardship with free pet food (you can donate via the shelter’s wish list) and free microchipping as well as trap-neuter-return services for cats within the city limits. (Traps are available for rental with a $60 refundable deposit.)

Elk Grove Animal Shelter

9150 Union Park Way, Elk Grove;

(916) 687-3042;

elkgrovecity.org/animalservices