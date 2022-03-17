Neon Sac

A local photographer sets out to prove neon is not dead in Sacramento.
neon sac

neon sign maker Steve Uroff

melting the glass to make a neon sign
Melting the glass.

 

 

 

 

bending a glass tube to make a neon sign
Bending a glass tube.
merging two pieces of glass
Merging two pieces of glass.
pumping noble gas into the tube to achieve the desired neon color
Pumping noble gas into the tube to achieve the desired color.
the r of the soon to be restored KCRA3 sign
The “R” of the soon-to-be-restored KCRA 3 sign.

tower neon signtorch cluboriginal dad's

simon's

old ironside's

crest

pancake

gunther's

club raven

esquire imax

mercury cleaners

state

jim denny's

ruhstaller

zelda's

college cyclery

 

cortez room

orbit wash

hotel del rio

records cosmetics films

el rancho motel

tower

varsity

 

 

 

 

