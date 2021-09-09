Mural Magic

As the region prepares for the Wide Open Walls mural festival to start painting the town Sept. 9-19, artists Fran­ceska Gamez, Vyal One and Shaun Burner worked on a different group of murals, commissioned by the city of Sacramento. The artists, part of Trust Your Struggle (an organization devoted to furthering social justice and en­vironmental awareness through art) are creating a mural series that celebrates metamorphosis. See the murals, which pay homage to the region’s early Native American settlers and their respect for the land, at the North 12th Street gateway to downtown. The first completed murals depict oak leaves and acorns, caterpillars and butterflies (with help from the children from Mustard Seed School), and brown hands weaving a basket-with more underway.