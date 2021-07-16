Mountain Bike Ride: Foresthill Divide Trail Loop

This popular route in the Auburn State Recreation Area is part of a larger trail system. The loop, created to draw intermediate to advanced mountain bikers, has everything from chunky technical areas to swooping turns through the trees and truly awesome views. A combination of single-track and old fire roads through manzanita and black oak forest, the trail takes riders through significant elevation gains and losses. From the main parking lot, riders will head to the trailhead and follow it counterclockwise, crossing Foresthill Road twice. For double the mileage, hit the Connector Trail and go down the Confluence Trail and back up the Clementine climb.

Distance: 10 miles

Difficulty: Intermediate, with 1,739 feet of climbing

Parking: In the main lot off of Foresthill Road

Restrooms: Foresthill Divide parking lot

Beware: While the general traffic flow is counterclockwise, watch for cyclists coming the other way, as well as occasional equestrians and hikers. You may want to walk the bike over some particularly technical areas.

Things to see and do: About halfway around the loop, you’ll find a good spot for a snack. The ride includes views of the American River and Lake Clementine. You might even spot a coyote, mountain lion or black bear. To restore your energy at the end of the workout, try Ikeda’s for a burger, Joe Caribe for tacos or any one of Auburn’s many local breweries for delicious beer.