Meet Blogger/Author Hank Shaw

Hank Shaw, a popular blogger and cookbook author, will be at Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse on Thursday, May 27, to sign copies of his new book, “Hook, Line and Supper.”

The book is based on Shaw’s lifelong obsession with catching, cooking and eating fish. It features personal stories about fishing, along with techniques and recipes for cooking creatures that live in lakes, rivers, streams and oceans.

A local resident, Shaw is the author of the James Beard Award-winning blog Hunter Angler Gardener Cook. He has published four previous cookbooks: “Hunt, Gather, Cook,” “Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail,” “Duck, Duck, Goose” and “Buck, Buck, Moose.”

On Thursday, Shaw will be in Urban Roots’ side lot beer garden starting at 5 p.m. Books will be available for purchase, and a special seafood menu will be offered, featuring New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp, seafood fritters and smoked salmon candy.

Urban Roots is at 1322 V St. For more information about Hank Shaw, go to honest-food.net.