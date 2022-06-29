Make a Doll That Looks Like You!

Photo from Sally Medlicott's website Make a Mini-Me Doll Workshop.

Fiber artist Sally Medlicott will hold a “mini-me” doll-making workshop on Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at East Village Bookshop.

The workshop will include all the materials you need to make a custom cloth doll that resembles yourself or someone you love. The session is suitable for older children (11+) and adults. The cost is $48.

Medlicott sells her original dolls on Etsy. To register for the workshop, go www.sallymedlicott.com or register in person at the bookshop, located at 3604 McKinley Blvd. in East Sacramento.

