When space became available in East Sacramento’s Sutter Park new-home development in 2022, Jennifer Music Quillici’s entrepreneurial spirit lit up.

Named Mad Dog Market in a whimsical nod to Quillici’s two golden retrievers, the shop sells everything from gourmet food and coffee to pillows, towels, tote bags (some imprinted with images of dogs, of course), candles and soaps. However, while you’ll find lines such as the popular Stonewall Kitchen out of Maine, Quillici’s real passion is featuring the work of local artisans. Stop into her shop and you’ll find work by painter Susan Ballenger and photographer Diane Hill along with scrumptious finds such as Carmazzi Caramel Corn; Earth & Vine marinades, dressings and jams; Better Than Brittle peanut brittle; and FatCat Bakery cookies and scones. Carrying the goods of local artists and entrepreneurs—all based in the Greater Sacramento area—is important to Quillici, a Sacramento native. “I believe in supporting the dreams of small business owners and working together to spread the word of new businesses,” says Quillici, who also touts nearby Casa restaurant and Mad Dog Market neighbors Druthers Coffee & Waffles and Poppy by Mama Kim any chance she gets. “One of the best ways to encourage support is to give it.”

Quillici is enjoying building connections with the community. “My customers say this is like a destination place,” she says. Quillici fosters that sentiment by holding events such as her Painted Rock Valentine’s event where she, along with help from pals Ballenger and Hill, had residents at Oakmont of East Sacramento, a nearby retirement community, paint rocks in honor of the holiday. Quillici later hid the rocks in Sutter Park and invited kids to find them. Each child was invited back to the store for hot cocoa and a bag of caramel corn. “My goal is to have one event per month,” she says. Check her website or subscribe to her mailing list to learn about monthly events, classes and tastings.

Mad Dog Market

533 53rd St.

(916) 813-5135

maddogsutterpark.com

@maddogsutterpark

DON’T MISS: SATURDAY TASTINGS

Every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., Mad Dog Market holds product tastings and hands out recipes inspired by the products.