Local Farming Family Loses Home in Fire

More than $40,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform in just two days to help a local farmer and his family rebuild after a fire destroyed their Capay Valley home last weekend. Tim Mueller, the co-owner of Riverdog Farm, and his wife, Roxanne, a school nurse in Winters, had moved into a new house on the farm a few months ago with their three children. While they lost their house and all their possessions in the fire, the family escaped unharmed.

Riverdog Farm is a 450-acre certified organic family farm in Guinda that grows fruits, vegetables and nuts and raises chickens and pigs. It supplies products to farmers markets, restaurants and grocery stores in Sacramento, Davis, the Bay Area and Napa as well as a CSA box to individual customers. In addition to farming, Mueller serves as a volunteer fire captain in the Capay Valley, helping others during the recent wildfires.

The farm’s customers and members of the food community responded to the GoFundMe appeal with a flood of donations, which totaled $41,967 as of Tuesday afternoon. The fundraising goal is $75,000 to help the family rebuild.

