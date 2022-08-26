Recently our house was hit with the latest strain of COVID. Thankfully we are fully vaccinated and boosted and our symptoms were mild. As I re-experienced quarantine, it all came screaming back to me: the isolation, the chaos of multi-tasking, attempting to parent while working full-time, and the 14 hours worth of activities it takes to occupy 3 sets of little, busy hands. There isn’t a single corner of my house that hasn’t been transformed into a blanket and pillow fort. I know many of you can relate when I say I have completely burned out of staying at home with my kids.

Even as we safely returned to school and were able to seek out typical means of childcare, I continued to run into roadblocks. We are very lucky to live in a college town with an endless supply of responsible babysitters. Since I work from home, I prefer they leave the house to explore nearby parks and bike paths. The reality of using the babysitter option: they can only stay out for so long before needing to return to a home base. Inevitably upon their arrival, no matter where I’m hiding out, they interrupt my Zoom Meetings to present me with a lizard, ladybug, or shiny rock from their outdoor adventure. Did I mention the mess? Even the best babysitters prioritize play over cleaning.

My daughters were very lucky to have each other to play with during the pandemic, but now that they can socialize with their peers safely, I want to provide them with every opportunity available to us. We’ve done summer camps, which are incredibly expensive and competitive to get into. Sports are awesome but are only short, fixed windows of time. I have friends or family that can watch the kids, but these types of free favors can only take us so far.

June Care enters the chat.

With a work deadline looming, I reached out to June Care this summer for childcare. Immediately, I was paired with a friendly and familiar host family. Our children had grown up attending Stroller Strides classes with Fit4Mom Davis-Woodland. I also knew that even if we’d never met, June Care would vet all their hosts by providing background checks. Knowing this helped put my mind at ease.

We set the rate, days, and times. The host, Emilie, was flexible and accommodating because she herself is a mom of three and therefore knows that the juggle is real. I explained to my girls that they would be heading over for a playdate with friends of similar ages. Upon arrival, I chatted with Emilie about her experience hosting for June Care. She explained that not only was it a way for her to receive an income as a stay-at-home parent, but it was a win-win for all families involved because my daughter’s fresh eyes helped her kids “re-discover” the fun inside their home again.

During their playdate, Emilie provided them with a treasure trove of novel activities alongside her own children. Knowing they were safe and entertained by another mom while I worked alone in my house, almost brought me to tears after all we’ve been through these past few years. Emilie texted me with videos and pictures throughout the day. They caught frogs, made homemade slime, and played on their slip and slide. The second day I arrived to find the kids playing a spirited game of Uno. Guess what game my girls immediately played peacefully together the second we got back home? The novelty of playing at our home was renewed!

With June Care I feel confident that I am providing my children with the best possible care that checks every single box from safety to socialization. I love that I’m supporting fellow moms and a mom-owned company run by moms for moms. Before you let outdated childcare options defeat you, try June Care for the win!

Jessica Guerrieri is a freelance writer and aspiring novelist, living in Northern California with her husband and three daughters. You can find more of her articles on her blog, WitandSpitUp.