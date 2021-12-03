holiday street festivals

Last year, so many events were canceled. This year, holiday parades and street festivals are on—at least as of this writing. Here are several holiday street celebrations going on in and around the region.

12 Days of Midtown

While not a street fair per se, midtown’s first dozen days of the month bring holiday lighting and décor, discounts, free parking and more to help get revelers in the holiday spirit. Dec. 1–12, exploremidtown.org

Folsom Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair

Historic Folsom is packed with vendors selling merchandise and food. Dec. 5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., historicfolsom.org

Christmas in Fair Oaks

No parade this year, but Old Fair Oaks will have vendor booths, live music and stage performances, food trucks, Santa and Mrs. Claus and a tree lighting. Dec. 4, 3–7 p.m., forpd.org

Elk Grove Holiday Parade of Lights

Sparkling holiday lights are the mainstay of this nighttime parade in the Civic Center area, which follows the Illumination Holiday Festival at District56. Dec. 4, 6 p.m., elkgrovecity.org/visitors

Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Faire

Meet traditional Christmas characters, see Santa get rescued by the fire department, wander among booths and into stores, then stick around for the tree lighting. Nov. 27, 10–5 p.m., dickensstreetfaire.com

Roseville’s Downtown Holiday Celebration

Old Roseville invites any and all to celebrate during its weeklong event, with a gingerbread house contest (displayed at the Civic Center Dec. 1–10), tree lighting (Dec. 2, 6 p.m.) decorated trees in the grove (Dec. 1–9, 6–7:30 p.m.) and the North Pole Tavern, with wine and beer tastings (Dec. 3, 6–8 p.m.). roseville.ca.us

Sutter Creek Street of Lights

The magical little historic town of Sutter Creek shows off light displays and keeps shops open late. Dec. 3, 10 and 11, 5:30–8 p.m., suttercreek.org

Hangtown Christmas Parade

Marching down Main Street in Placerville, this parade of 100 participants includes school bands, fire trucks, 4-H animals, horseback riders, carolers, motor vehicle floats and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. This year’s theme is “A Candy Land Christmas,” and the event benefits Toys for Tots. Dec. 5, 11 a.m., hangtownchristmasparade.com

Cornish Christmas

Downtown Grass Valley comes alive Friday evenings with carolers, musicians, artists’ booths, fire pits, mulled wine, chestnut roasting, food vendors, and shops and restaurants with their doors thrown open. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 5–8 p.m., downtowngrassvalley.com

Victorian Christmas

In downtown Nevada City, a Victorian street fair takes place Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Vendors are dressed in period costume, and attendees can expect artists’ booths, food and drink vendors, chestnut roasting, music, singing and, of course, lots of opportunities to shop and imbibe. It’s like an 1800s Christmas card come to life. Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1:30–6 p.m.; Dec. 8 and 15, 5–9 p.m., nevadacitychamber.com