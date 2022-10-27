Happy Halloween Tails

Unleash your love of real animals, as opposed to the gruesome collection of goblins, werewolves and other Halloween creatures that are haunting us through Monday, by participating in the Sacramento SPCA’s trick-or-treat drive-through event for the kids.

The annual celebration will be held during daylight hours, thank goodness: from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sacramento SPCA (6201 Florin Perkins Road). Here’s how the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals describes what it calls a “Pawsome Pupkin Party”:

“Up to 75 kiddos and their families will enjoy howl-o-ween fun at the shelter and support the work that the Sacramento SPCA does for animals and people in our community. . . . The event will take place in the courtyard between the adoption and clinic buildings and kids will get to meet Love on Loan therapy animals, play games, and take home goodies for both pets and humans. Guests will also get to pick a pumpkin from our patch. Did someone say photo op?”

Tickets are $5 per person and can be obtained online.

Sacramento SPCA has, over the years, adopted out more than 3,000 cats, dogs and other “human companions.” Learn more by visiting the nonprofit organization’s website.