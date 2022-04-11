Gucci Comes to Roseville

Gucci, the Italian luxury apparel and accessories brand, plans to open a 5,000-square-foot boutique in Roseville later this month. The store, located in the Westfield Galleria mall, will carry men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and cosmetics and fragrances from the Gucci Beauty line.

Gucci has a number of stores and boutiques in California, primarily in high-income cities such as San Francisco, Beverly Hills and Palm Desert. This will be the first Gucci boutique in the Sacramento region.

Gucci is known for its double-G logo, found on handbags, belt buckles, earrings and other products. The logo is a nod to company founder Guccio Gucci, who founded the company in Florence, Italy, in 1921.

At Westfield Galleria, Gucci will join luxury brands Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, as well as department store Nordstrom. It’s a sign of the economic strength of the South Placer region. By contrast, Nordstrom permanently closed its Arden Fair location during the pandemic.