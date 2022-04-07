Good Day Sac’s Molly Riehl

For Sacramento native Molly Riehl, every day is a good day these days. Last September, the 33-year-old landed her dream job, working as a TV reporter for CW31’s popular morning show, “Good Day Sacramento.” “There’s nothing like working in TV in your hometown,” says Riehl. “And not just because my grandma gets to watch me every morning.”

She does live shots on location all over the region, interviewing farmers, athletes, doughnut shop owners and more. Charming, nimble and quick-witted, she can talk to anyone about, well, just about anything. One morning, for instance, she chatted with a 49ers superfan in Roseville about his massive memorabilia collection, then took a tufting lesson from a fabric artist in Loomis before trying to operate a pottery wheel with a ceramist in Auburn.

Riehl’s beat is the lighter side of the news. She has visited with a 10-year-old boy who makes “magical reindeer food” at Christmas and worn an inflatable beer pong hat while reporting from a garage sale in Natomas. At Halloween, with her castmates costumed as characters from “The Brady Bunch,” she dressed as Cindy Brady’s favorite doll, Kitty Karry All. Animals are one of her specialties: She has appeared on camera with dogs, cows, horses and baby lambs. In one memorable segment, she deftly juggled two writhing ball pythons—one coiled through her fingers, the other wrapped around her neck—while interviewing a Stockton reptile handler known as The Lizard Lady.

Riehl spent the first few years of her TV career in Oregon, working in Eugene and Portland, before moving back home in 2020 to be closer to family. Her parents still live in the East Sac home where she grew up, and her two sisters (one is her twin) live nearby. Now, she gets to tell stories on air about her favorite place in the whole world: her hometown. “I can’t believe how much I love this job,” she says. “When I’m done with a shift at ‘Good Day,’ I get in my car and think, ‘I can’t believe I get to do this.’”