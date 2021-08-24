Free Story Time in McKinley Park

Looking for something fun—and free—to do with your littles? East Village Bookshop in East Sacramento hosts story time Monday through Saturday from 10 –11 a.m. in the panhandle portion of McKinley Park.

The drop-in event is held underneath a tree in the field next to Shepard Garden & Arts Center at 3330 McKinley Blvd. Bookstore employees read books plucked from the store’s shelves and bring a wagon full of toys suitable for children 5 and younger. Typically, between five and 25 kids attend, depending on the weather. Earlier this week, story time was canceled because of poor air quality from nearby fires.

According to bookstore owner Sabrina Nishijima, story time favorites include “On Account of the Gum,” a book about the silliness that ensues when a little girl gets gum stuck in her hair, and “Octopants,” a rhyming storybook about an octopus in search of underpants.

Volunteer readers are welcome, says Nishijima. A local 10-year-old girl handled the reading duties several times before her family moved out of town.

East Village Bookshop opened earlier this year. The independent store has a strong children’s section along with a carefully curated selection of fiction and nonfiction books, including books from the Booker Prize longlist, national and foreign magazines such as London Review of Books and The Paris Review, cards, totes and fresh flowers. 3604 McKinley Blvd.; (279) 202-9018; www.bookshop.org/shop/eastvillage