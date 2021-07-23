Free Quail 101 Workshop

Chicken farmer Linda Easton will hold a free workshop on how to raise quail on Sunday, Aug. 1, at Sacramento Feed & Co. in Elverta.

Easton, owner of GullyRumpus Farm, jokingly calls the workshop “Quail 101.” It’s designed to teach you everything you need to know about caring for quail, from what to feed them to how to house them.

“Quail are the new backyard chickens,” says Easton, noting that, for urbanites, the tiny birds have numerous advantages over chickens. They are hardy, quiet birds and require less feed than a chicken. Chickens start laying eggs at six months, quail at six weeks. They’re also smaller and need much less room than chickens. “If fact,” Easton says, “they are happier in smaller spaces.”

She currently has about 100 Celadon Coturnix quail—a rare variety that lays blue eggs—on her Rio Linda farm. She plans to get more quail and is in talks with Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op about supplying the store with quail eggs.

What can you do with a quail egg? According to Easton, they’re really good boiled and served on top of a salad. They also make great tiny deviled eggs for a party. Or they can be soft-boiled and served in ramen, fried and placed on top of a street taco, or baked on a pizza.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. and will be held in a semi-outdoor barn with good air flow. Participants will be able to purchase supplies and quail eggs onsite. Workshop space is limited and registration is required. To register, go here.

Sacramento Feed & Co. is at 7831 Rio Linda Blvd., Elverta. For more information about GullyRumpus Farm, go to the website.