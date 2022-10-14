Sacramento Magazine presents “Faces of Sacramento,” a unique opportunity to show the faces behind some of the city’s notable businesses.

THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LAW

ASHTON & PRICE, LLP

8243 GREENBACK LANE, FAIR OAKS, CA 95628

(916) 786-7787 • WWW.ASHTONANDPRICE.COM

Ashton and Price has been representing the Sacramento region’s injury victims for over 25 years. From the smallest injury claim to multi-million-dollar catastrophic losses, the law firm of Ashton and Price strives to treat every case with the highest level of professional attention. During the last quarter of a century, Ashton and Price has been entrusted to shepherd thousands of injury victims through the most disruptive and troubling challenges of their lives. Ashton and Price is humbled by its clients’ bestowed confidence and would like to take this opportunity to thank their clients, both past and present, for their trust with the promise to strive to continue to be worthy of this honor.

THE FACE OF EL DORADO HILLS REAL ESTATE

MAURA TIERNEY, OWNER, TIERNEY REAL ESTATE GROUP, INC. | DRE#01933761

KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY EDH • 3907 PARK DRIVE, SUITE 220, EL DORADO HILLS, CA 95762 • WWW.TIERNEYREALESTATE.COM • (916) 524-2238

With a professional background as an advertising executive in Los Angeles and San Francisco, Maura moved to the Sacramento region in 2001 with her husband and business partner David, to raise their two young daughters in the wonderful community of El Dorado Hills. A lifelong real estate and interior design enthusiast, Maura launched her “career 2.0” in real estate in 2014. Within five years she was the top-ranked Realtor for El Dorado Hills residential sales, and hasn’t looked back. Her “small but mighty” team closed over $100 million in sales in 2021, and she continues to set the bar for professionalism, integrity, and results in a highly competitive and demanding industry. In 2017 Maura co-founded the Keller Williams Realty office in El Dorado Hills, which has grown into one of the leading local brokerages with over 100 agents, and is widely recognized for its collaborative culture and contributions to the local community.

THE FACE OF PLASTIC SURGERY SACRAMENTO

THOMAS E. KANIFF, MD FACS | FACIAL COSMETIC SURGERY ASSOCIATES

631 FULTON AVE., SACRAMENTO, CA. 95825 • (916) 480-9080 • WWW.FACIALCOSMETICSURG.COM

Facial Cosmetic Surgery Associates, a premiere facial plastic surgery practice, serves the aesthetic needs of patients throughout California and beyond. Fellowship trained in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Thomas Kaniff has quite literally been changing the face of Sacramento for over 27 years. Having performed over 25,000 procedures Dr. Kaniff is uniquely qualified to evaluate and treat all aesthetic aspects of the nose, face and neck, with both noninvasive and invasive procedures. Dr. Kaniff specializes in rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, blepharoplasty and neck lifts. His expertise also includes noninvasive techniques such as Botox, fillers and laser treatments, which he personally performs. All procedures are performed under one roof at our AAAHC accredited facility, with a separate check-in and out to afford our patients maximal privacy. Call today and experience the difference.

THE FACES OF SACRAMENTO’S FAVORITE CUPCAKES

ICING ON THE CUPCAKE

6839 LONETREE BLVD., ROCKLIN • 330 PALLADIO PKWY. STE. 2027, FOLSOM • 2416 J ST., SACRAMENTO • (916) 303-4333 • ICINGONTHECUPCAKE.COM

In 2017, family members Shelly Schnetz, Stephanie Sikich and Sammy Schnetz took ownership of this treasured local cupcake bakery. Icing on the Cupcake was founded in 2007, and had a rollercoaster ride of growth throughout the next decade as it passed through the hands of multiple owners. Today, the business operates out of three locations in the Sacramento area that are open for in-store pick up, as well as local delivery and wholesale orders. The bakery is known for its vast offering of unique cupcake flavors that are made from scratch daily with quality ingredients and provide the perfect addition to any special occasion. The business prides itself on its dedication to creating quality products and providing exceptional customer service, as well as continuing to offer unique dessert options. All three locations have been renovated in the last two years and now offer coffee as well as vegan and gluten-free cupcakes.

THE FACES OF CAPITAL PROTECTION GROUP, INC.

DAN STORNAIUOLO, FOUNDING PARTNER, CEO

KYLE L. SCHUBERT, FOUNDING PARTNER, COO

2443 FAIR OAKS BLVD. #319, SACRAMENTO, CA, 95825 | CAPITALPROTECTIONGROUP.COM | INFO@CPGSECURE.COM | (916) 407-1766

Capital Protection Group (CPG) was founded by two Sacramento Locals. Stornaiuolo, a Sacramento State Alum and Offensive Lineman for the Hornets found his calling in the security field in 2013. Along with CPG, he is the Director of Security for one of BART’s biggest construction projects in the Bay Area in the last 50 years. Schubert has been in the local Bar/Service Industry for over 22 years with mentoring partners such as Randy Paragary, Trevor Shults and Bob Simpson. With over 35 years of combined security experience, the two partners formed CPG in 2019 with hopes to provide a new brand of Private Security for every type of business. Stornaiuolo and Schubert envisioned a business model with personnel that were not merely well trained, respectful, courteous, and professional, but take tremendous pride in the way they present themselves, prioritizing CPG’s appearance standards. With any business, CPG understands that the security staff is a direct extension of the companies that hire the firm. Whether CPG is securing a Local Nightclub, Commercial Construction Site, Visiting VIP or a Political Rally on the steps of the Capitol, the security firm provides exceptional service while holding themselves to the highest of standards. With clients that range from Mix Downtown, Park Ultra Lounge and Delta King Hotel to The Von Housen Automotive Group, Avenue 5 and Colliers International, CPG is rapidly expanding and providing employment for upwards of 40 young men and women. They hope to staff 100+ officers by the end of 2023. Capital Protection Group is committed to building a staff that reflects the incredibly diverse Sacramento Community in which they serve.

THE FACES OF SACRAMENTO REAL ESTATE

CLIFFORD LYNCH & CJ LYNCH, CO-FOUNDERS RED DOG REAL ESTATE, DRE# 02092391

2600 CAPITOL AVENUE, SUITE 100, SACRAMENTO, CA 95816 • WWW.REDDOG.HOMES • (916) 470-7777

Father-Son duo Clifford Lynch and CJ Lynch founded Red Dog Real Estate in 2017. However, their expertise is proven with over 30 years of combined experience. Their clients remain loyal and trust Red Dog because of their careful negotiations, market knowledge, and devotion to excellence. Their ability to craft unique purchase and sale strategies for each client has enabled Red Dog to position itself as the face of real estate in the Greater Sacramento Area. Red Dog is community-invested through their “Give Back” program, although they admittedly have a particular bias for their canine friends. This past September Red Dog Real Estate inaugurated its California headquarters in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Their new home will host agents, operations staff and serve as a hub for innovative collaboration bringing clients across California to their new properties. Whether it’s an estate, second home, or condominium – Red Dog will exceed expectations.

THE FACE OF JOSHUA’S HOUSE | COMPASSIONATE CARE

MARLENE VON FRIEDERICHS-FITZWATER, CEO & FOUNDER, HEALTH COMMUNICATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE

WWW.JOSHUASHOUSEHOSPICE.ORG

Marlene von Friederichs-Fitzwater is the founder of Joshua’s House Volunteer Hospice, California’s first facility dedicated to caring for homeless, terminally ill people. The facility is slated to open later this year and will provide free end-of-life comfort care for up to twenty patients. Joshua’s House is named after Ms. Friederichs-Fitzwater’s grandson, a homeless person himself, who passed away on the streets in Omaha, NE. Ms. Friederichs-Fitzwater explains, “To have cancer or some other life-threatening disease and to be homeless we’ve got to create places for these people to be cared for, because you can’t have hospice care if you don’t have a home.” The facility’s staff will offer comfort care–including meals, clothing, therapy–at no cost to the care recipient. Local health system partners will provide quality hospice care. Please take a moment to learn about ways in which you can provide funding to help terminally ill homeless people in our community. Personal and corporate donation information can be found at www.joshuashousehospice.org.

THE FACE OF CANNABIS

KOLAS—BEST PLACE TO BUY CANNABIS!

SIX SACRAMENTO LOCATIONS + DELIVERY • KOLAS.COM • (916)-46KOLAS

KOLAS Customers Are the Best…

“This was our first time at the new location, and just wow!! Customer service was absolutely the best! We went with our mom to get her some supplies, and (our budtender) was so patient, kind and answered all her questions. We will definitely be coming back here. Thanks again for making this a memorable and fun experience:).”

“These folks are awesome. In fact, at all the locations, the staff are the best in the business. When I moved to California from Oregon in 2017, finding a dispensary was my first task. After trying out recommended stores, I went to the Main Ave store. Definitely 5 stars. KOLAS in Sacramento are awesome.”

“They always have an answer every time you ask them questions. Now I know a lot more about the CBD products. They are very loyal to what they do, and I love that.”

THE FACES OF TITLE BOXING CLUB

BLAKE AND JENNIFER KIDWELL, OWNERS

1610 R ST #135, SACRAMENTO, CA 95811 • (916) 329-8803 • WWW.TITLEBOXINGCLUB.COM

TITLE Boxing Club in Sacramento is owned and operated by city natives, husband and wife duo-Blake and Jennifer Kidwell. They are currently located at the Ice Blocks in downtown and recently signed a lease for their second location in an Arden-Arcade redevelopment project, located at the Pavilions Shopping Center. Blake and Jennifer share a passion for health and fitness and have a deep sense of pride in their local Sacramento community. They are excited to expand their fitness concept to a neighborhood they love, and they know it will serve as an anchor in the community. The goal of TITLE Boxing Club is to provide a place where people of all ages, all bodies, all weights, all abilities can experience the most empowering, exhilarating, and addictive workout of their life while enjoying a supportive, encouraging community. Their proprietary 52-week journey incorporates skill progression techniques and interval training for a true full-body workout in a ‘no judgments’ environment. Each authentic heavy bag boxing workout combines the benefits of high impact training and stress relief, while incorporating skills and fun into each class. “We are so excited to introduce this workout we both love to those who have never experienced it before,” says Jennifer. “Come try out a class on us and see what we are all about! We are confident you will fall in love with the welcoming, inspiring community

THE FACES OF IDEAL PLASTIC SURGERY

IDEAL PLASTIC SURGERY

77 CADILLAC DRIVE, SUITE 170, SACRAMENTO, CA 95825 • (916) 664-3391 • WWW.IDEALPLASTICSURGERY.COM

With over 40 years of combined surgical experience and thousands of satisfied patients, IDEAL PLASTIC SURGERY is your destination for experience and safety when you’re ready to invest in yourself! Our new State-of-the-art surgery center in Sacramento is home to our smiling team of expert plastic surgeons: Dr. Boone, Dr. Deb, Dr. Pirko and Dr Miller.

Contamos con mas the 40 años combinados de experiencia en cirugía plástica. IDEAL PLASTIC SURGERY es su casa para cuando usted desee cirugía plástica segura que le ayude a lucir ideal! Nuestro centro quirúrgico certifi cado es su es el mas moderno y tenemos un equipo completo que le habla en su idioma. Nuestros sonrientes cirujanos: el Dr Boone, La Dra Deb, el Dr Pirko y la Dra Miller le esperan como en familia!

THE FACE OF HOME IMPROVEMENT

CHRISWELL HOME IMPROVEMENTS, INC

3628 MADISON AVE. SUITE 5 NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA 95660 • (916) 999-0171 • WWW.CHRISWELLHI.COM

Chriswell Home Improvements. Inc. is a Veteran-Owned Home Improvement company committed to providing beautiful, long lasting, energy-efficient products to homeowners in the Greater Sacramento and surrounding areas. Our broad range of home improvement services includes Roofing, Siding, Windows, Patio Doors, Exterior Painting & Coating, and Kitchen & Bathroom Remodels! Chriswell Home Improvements is a Golden Rule company. Caring for every home as if it were our own is our number one priority. Each of our product offerings are made with sustainability and energy-efficiency in mind. When you choose to partner with us. Know that you can feel confident that you have made the best choice for your home. Contact us today for your free consultation with one of our professionals to help assess your current home Improvement needs, see our products up close, and plan for the renovation of your home at a time that is convenient for you.

THE FACES OF WILLO AVEDA SALONS

SARINA PAULSON, OWNER/CEO • REGIONAL MANAGER, CHELSEA PELLOW • SENIOR OPERATIONS MANAGER, JODIE TRAVIS

ELK GROVE • FAIR OAKS • ROSEVILLE • SACRAMENTO • (916) 282-4700 • WILLOSALONS.COM

Welcome to Northern California’s premier hair salon with 4 locations to best serve the community. Willo Salons is proud to be Aveda’s top account using 100% vegan products for all guests’ needs. Owner, Sarina Paulson, leaders Chelsea Pellow & Jodie Travis along with their talented team of professionals, work every day to provide the highest level of service. From alternative hair solutions such as wigs & toppers, to extensions, treatments, hair color and cuts, Willo Salons is here to take care of all your hair care needs. Addressing those needs coupled with maintaining the integrity of your hair is a cornerstone of the company’s mission. To stay current with the latest hair trends and develop their growing team, significant focus is placed on continued education. The Willo Salon team would like to thank the community for your continued support and for honoring them with Best Hair Salon in 2021 and 2022. The team is excited to see you in one of their locations soon.

THE FACE OF RANCHO MURIETA HOMES AND LAND

KAREN M. HOBERG, BROKER/OWNER | RANCHO MURIETA HOMES & LAND, INC.

KAREN@RMHL.NET • DRE# 00670687

WWW.RANCHOMURIETA.COM/HOMES

DRE# 01813926 • (916) 947-6910

ENERGY. PASSION. COMMITMENT.

Karen’s love of people, genuine concern, exuberant personality and great business sense have made her one of Sacramento County’s Top Residential Real Estate Brokers year after year. For over 30 years, her clients have recognized her market knowledge, tireless attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to results. Throughout the years, generations of families remain loyal and utilize Karen’s talents and expertise to help them buy and sell again and again. Karen enjoys living and selling homes in Rancho Murieta, and is the Top Producing agent in her community. She also has a proven track record throughout Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Amador Counties. It’s very important to Karen to give back; she continues to contribute to her many favorite charities: Weave, Red Cross, Kiwanis, Happy Tails, Jacob’s Angels and to firefighters and victims of fire throughout Northern California.

EXPERIENCE. KNOWLEDGE. RESULTS.

Karen was the Top Producing Residential Real Estate Agent in Sacramento County in 2020.

Source: MLS

THE FACE OF HEALTHY WEIGHT LOSS

DAVID GORMAN, OWNER | NUBODY MODERN WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

2355 GOLD MEADOW WAY, GOLD RIVER CA, 95670 SUITE 145 • (916) 631-1920 • WWW.NUBODYTEAM.COM

Dave Gorman, owner of NuBody Modern Weight Management, is a certified nutritionist, health coach, and personal trainer. He has been a shining light in the weight loss industry for the past 7 years. One could argue that he is the insulin resistance guru! Dave has made great strides in solidifying partnerships throughout the medical community which has largely expanded his reach in teaching the community about the dangers of insulin resistance, how to avoid it, and how to heal it utilizing whole, natural foods. Since NuBody has been in business, many medical doctors have referred and continue to refer their patients there for healthy sustainable weight loss.

“I am on a mission to REVERSE the Diabetes/Obesity/Mental Health Epidemics. All three are very closely intertwined.”

THE FACE OF COSMETIC SURGERY

DR. EDWARD WIGGINS II, DDS • D2O DENTAL

1816 L STREET, SACRAMENTO, CA 95811 • (916) 442-7000 • D2ODENTAL.COM

At D2O Dental, Dr. Wiggins and his team work together to deliver the ultimate patient experience. Patients can enjoy a five star concierge experience and relax knowing they are being served by a team of highly skilled and trained professionals who understand the anxiety most people feel when seeing a dentist. Dr. Wiggins is a graduate of the University of California, San Francisco and is the only dentist in Sacramento to complete the rigorous nine-course advanced curriculum in restorative, aesthetic and implant dentistry at the Kois Center in Seattle, Washington. Together with a team of dedicated professionals, Dr. Wiggins combines evidence-based dentistry and advanced technology to provide even the most high-risk, fearful patients a place where they can receive care in a safe and spa-like environment. Dr. Wiggins provides restorative, cosmetic, implant and sedation services at D2O Dental in Midtown Sacramento.