Even when summer has yet to officially arrive, it is always dog days at the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

Help this worthy, compassionate organization refill its financial bowl by participating in the annual Doggy Dash. Register online for the Saturday, June 5 event, which in non-pandemic years is conducted with much tail-wagging mirth at Land Park.

“Join thousands of walkers as we lace up our shoes and leash up our pups (or cats, yes, cats too!) to save more lives,” the SSPCA beckons on its Doggy Dash registration portal webpage. “This virtual event allows you to participate in your own way while keeping the community safe. Show your support by walking in your neighborhood, backyard, or local trail—creativity is encouraged!”

Individual walkers are asked to pay $25 apiece, or $35 if they create or join a team. Everyone receives an event T-shirt and goody bag, with coupons. The SSPCA hopes to raise $150,000 from the annual event, and to date more than $110,000 has been tallied. To see updated lists of the year’s top individual and team fundraisers, check out the event’s general information webpage.

Here’s a snapshot of what the SSPCA accomplished last year: 2,603 animal adoptions, 13,012 animals spayed or neutered, 3,688 feral (or “community”) cats altered and vaccinated before being returned to their colonies, and 1,181 animals ushered through foster care.

If you participate, venture to the Sacramento SPCA’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. that Saturday “for a live walk kick-off from your friends at the Sacramento SPCA and learn how your support helps save thousands of lives each year. You can also participate in contests and win prizes by visiting the Doggy Dash Facebook page now through June 5.”

As the Doggy Dash’s organizers say, lace up and leash up! Lickety-split!