Dash, Then Dine: Thanksgiving Day Fun Runs

Why sit around all morning waiting for the big meal when you can go outside, get some exercise and contribute to the common good? Thousands of folks, from weekend walkers to elite runners, ring in the holiday at festive races held around the region. Pre-register for a run, join in the fun, and you’re bound to feel good, maybe even virtuous—and a little less guilty as you gobble down that third slice of pie.

34th Annual Davis Turkey Trot

Nov. 19

Civic Center Park, Davis

• Half-marathon at 7:50 a.m. • 5K at 8:05 a.m.

• 2-mile “Dog Jog” at 8:25 a.m. • 10K at 9 a.m.

• Kids race events at 10:30 a.m.

A Change of Pace Foundation puts on this popular set of races, which this year benefits Yolo County SPCA and Cancer Champions.

changeofpace.com/event/davis-turkey-trot-2

Elk Grove Gobble Wobble Family 5K

Nov. 24

8280 Longleaf Drive, Elk Grove

• Kids ¼-mile at 9 a.m. • 5K at 9:15 a.m.

The Elk Grove race benefits Chicks in Crisis, which supports teen parents in need.

chicksincrisis.org

Fifth Annual Huffin’ for the Stuffin’ Turkey Trot

Nov. 24

Twelve Bridges Park, Lincoln

• Kids Donut Dash at 8:15 a.m. • 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln’s fun run supports local parks and rec events and scholarships for kids. Click on

“Find a Race” at runsignup.com.

Folsom Turkey Trot

Nov. 24

Folsom City Lions Park, Folsom

• 10K run at 8:50 a.m. • 5K at 9 a.m.

Folsom’s family fun run benefits Twin Lakes Food Bank, Folsom Athletic Association Youth Financial Assistance and the Johnny Cash Trail.

folsomturkeytrot.com

10th Annual Roseville Turkey Trot

Nov. 24

Vernon Street Town Square, Downtown Roseville

• 10K at 9 a.m. • 5K at 9:05 a.m.

Roseville’s road race funds programs for at risk youth.

https://www.roseville.ca.us/residents/city_events/turkey_trot

29th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry

Nov. 24

Sacramento State campus, East Sacramento

• 10K at 8:15 a.m. • 5K at 9 a.m.

This benefit for Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services is the largest Thanksgiving Day run in the country, attracting up to 28,000 participants each year.

runtofeedthehungry.com

The Wild Turkey

(FORMERLY TURKEY’S REVENGE)

Nov. 24

9704 Auburn Folsom Road, Granite Bay

• 10K at 9 a.m. • 5K at 9:15 a.m.

• Kids 1K at 10:30 a.m.

Folsom Lake is the backdrop for these challenging trail races. Click on “Find a Race” at

runsignup.com.