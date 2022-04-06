Crystal Hermitage Tulip Garden Opens

About a half hour beyond Nevada City, the beautiful tulip garden at Ananda’s Crystal Hermitage (14618 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City; (530) 478-7587) has opened. With more than 17,000 tulips and other spring flowers planted in sequence to ensure a lengthy bloom, the garden provides a great excuse for a day trip. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the garden requires advance reservations and ticket purchase this year, to allow for reasonable crowd control and social distancing. No on-site tickets will be sold, so plan your visit and get tickets in advance at crystalhermitage.org/tickets/.

The Crystal Hermitage Garden, refined and carefully tended, provides a rare view across the contrastingly wild Yuba River canyon and Ananda’s 700 acres of rolling green hills. In this setting, visitors can chat with Crystal Hermitage lead gardeners, visit the museum or quietly enjoy the peace and beauty. Sign up for lunch and enjoy vegetarian fare at the Ananda’s Expanding Light Retreat. The Expanding Light Retreat Center also offers overnight accommodations, with advance reservations. Note: There is no picnicking allowed in gardens.

The garden will be open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. seven days a week throughout April. (On Easter, the gardens opens at 1 p.m.) Cost for adults (13 years and older) is $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. Cost for children ages 3–12 is $1; ages 2 and younger get in free. Lunch cost is $15; it’s served at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available at crystalhermitage.org/tickets/. No refunds; garden is open rain or shine. Go here for a video of the gardens.