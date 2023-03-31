Pitch Elk Grove, a startup competition that offers entrepreneurs in the greater Sacramento region a chance to gain visibility, receive mentorship, and win up to $10,000 in prize money, is back for its second year. The contest is produced by the City of Elk Grove in partnership with StartupSac, a non-profit that supports entrepreneurial success in the region. Pitch Elk Grove will provide innovative, early stage, investable startups the opportunity to showcase their companies at a live pitch event on May 18, 2023 at The Center at District56 in Elk Grove. Prize money of $17,500 will be awarded. Prizes will be awarded for best startup ($10k), runner up ($5k), and best Elk Grove startup ($2.5k).

Startups based in the counties of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, San Joaquin, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba are eligible to apply online now until April 17.

Pitch Elk Grove is part of the Startup Elk Grove Incentive Program, which provides technical and financial assistance to launching and scaling startups and the places that support them.

For more information on entering the contest or attending the event on May 18, visit the Pitch Elk Grove landing page at https://startupsac.com/pitch-elk-grove/.