California Mermaid Convention 2022

Later this month, mermaids take over Cordova Community Pool at Hagan Community Park in Rancho Cordova as the CALIFORNIA MERMAID CONVENTION gets underway May 20–22. Festivities include swimming with the mermaids, panels and lectures that will enhance eventgoers’ understanding of mermaids and a Saturday-evening Bubble Ball that invites attendees to dress up in ocean-themed attire. On Sunday, the Promenade of Mermaids takes place at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. For tickets and information: californiamermaidcon.com.