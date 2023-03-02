“Brave the Shave”

By
-
8
Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Supercuts are holding the 21st annual “Brave the Shave” fundraiser March 21.
Cara Nooren of Team Glaibo braves the shave in 2022. Photo by Dez Vision Photography.

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Supercuts are holding the 21st annual “Brave the Shave” fundraiser for children’s cancer research this month. Headshaving events take place at a number of locations around the region, including Mulvaney’s B&L (and elsewhere) on March 6 and Westfield Galleria at Roseville on March 21. Become a “shavee” and you’ll not only be raising money for a great cause, but your cool new hairstyle will help spread awareness and support for kids undergoing cancer treatment. To sign up and for more information, go to getbald.com.

