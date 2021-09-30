Best of Sacramento Winners 2021

We asked, and you answered. Our Best of Sacramento online survey revealed your favorite restaurants, shops, spots for services and leisure activities, and media personalities. The 229 winners prove that our region has stayed strong enough to get through a pandemic or anything else the world has thrown our way. Now that’s cause for celebration!

Media TV Morning News Anchor

Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3 TV Early Evening News Anchor Team

Lisa Gonzales and Brian Heap, KCRA 3 TV Late Night Anchor Team

Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3 TV Reporter

Mike TeSelle, KCRA 3 TV Sportscaster

Del Rodgers, KCRA 3 TV Weatherperson

Mark Finan, KCRA 3 Morning Drive Radio Team

The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End Afternoon Drive Radio

That Damn Show, 98 Rock Radio Sportscaster

Carmichael Dave, 1140 AM KHTK Traffic Reporter

Melanie Hunter, KCRA 3 Alternative Rock Radio Station

Alt 94.7 Country Radio Station

KNCI 105.1 Jazz Radio Station

CapRadio, 88.9 FM Talk Radio Station

CapRadio, 90.9 FM Oldies Radio Station

V101.1 Rock Radio Station

96.9 The Eagle Soft Rock Radio Station

Mix 96 Local Business Reporter

Kelly Brothers, KCRA 3/News 93.1 KFBK Local Newspaper Columnist

Marcos Bretón, The Sacramento Bee Sportswriter

Joe Davidson, The Sacramento Bee Local Website

Sacramento 365 Local Blog

SacFood & Booze Local Elected Official

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Leisure Dance Club

Faces Escape Room

Enchambered Event DJ

Mr. DJ Event Services Game Place

Coin-Op Game Room Local Entertainer

Melissa Corona Karaoke Bar

Pine Cove Tavern LGBT Bar

Faces Live Music Venue

Golden 1 Center Live Theater

Sacramento Theatre Company Movie Theater

Tower Theatre Comedy Club

Punch Line Sacramento Virtual Music or Entertainment Experience

Stories on Stage Sacramento Museum

Crocker Art Museum Museum Virtual Tour

Sacramento History Museum

Local Winery

Great Bear Vineyards Casino for Gaming

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Casino Hotel/Resort

Thunder Valley Casino Resort Casino, Non-Hotel

Red Hawk Casino Local Public Golf Course

Haggin Oaks Golf Complex Local Sports Team

Sacramento Kings Miniature Golf Course

Flatstick Pub Indoor Adventure

Get Axed Place To Take Dance Lessons

Sac Dance Lab Place To Volunteer

Front Street Animal Shelter Bed-and-Breakfast

Amber House Hotel

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel

Services Caterer

Mama Kim Cooks Cooking School

Napoli Culinary Academy Day Spa

The Spa at Arden Hills Medical Spa

Destination Aesthetics Doggie Day Care

Dogtopia Dry Cleaner

Rytina Hair Salon

Willo Salons Eyelash Salon

EyeCandy Lash Studio

Fitness Center

California Family Fitness Boot Camp

Fitness Rangers Virtual Workout

TEAMRide Interior Designer

Benning Design Construction Landscape Designer

Sun-Kissed Sprinklers & Landscaping Residential Contractor

Chriswell Home Improvements Martial Arts Center

Zen Martial Arts Center Music Instruction

Sacramento Academy of Musical Arts Place To Get a Manicure/Pedicure

Total Beauty Experience Place To Get Waxing Services

European Wax Center Place To Get a Massage

Massage Envy

Place To Get a Tan

Natural Glo Airbrush Artistry Place To Get a Tattoo

American Graffiti Yoga Studio

Zuda Yoga Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party

Fairytale Town Place To Take the Kids That’s Not a Restaurant

Fairytale Town Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash Pet Groomer

Grateful Dog Retirement Community

Eskaton Real Estate Agent

Ronald Mestaz, Lyon Real Estate Homebuilder

Tankersley Construction Preschool in Sacramento

Growing Brilliant Learning Academy Photographer

Kristin Healy Photography Wedding Venue

Old Sugar Mill

Shopping Beauty Supply Store

Total Beauty Experience Bath Shop

Total Beauty Experience Bicycle Store

Mike’s Bikes Bookstore

Capital Books Camera Store

Mike’s Camera Curbside Retail Pickup

Total Beauty Experience Farm Box of Local Produce

Farm Fresh to You Farmers Market

Midtown Farmers Market Florist

Relles Florist Garden Center

The Prickly Pear

Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s Grocery Delivery

Instacart Gourmet Grocery Store

Corti Brothers Health Food Store

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op Jeweler

Sharif Fine Jewelers Locally Owned Women’s Boutique

Violet Muse Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store

Julius Locally Owned Shoe Store

Birkenstock Midtown Pet Store

PetSmart Place To Buy Art

Elliott Fouts Gallery Place To Buy Bread

Grateful Bread Store To Buy Fruits and Veggies

Sprouts Farmers Market Place To Buy Wine and Spirits

Total Wine & More Place To Buy Cannabis

A Therapeutic Alternative Place To Buy a Special Gift

Total Beauty Experience Place To Buy Kids’ Clothing

It’s a Small World Place To Buy Home Furnishings

Naturwood Home Furnishings Place to Buy Music Equipment

Music Go Round Place To Buy a Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson Place To Buy Outdoor Gear

REI Place To Buy a Car

The Niello Company Place To Get a Costume

Evangeline’s Products Made in Sacramento

Blue Diamond Almonds Local Craft Beer

Track 7 Brewing Company Shopping Mall

Arden Fair Shopping District

DOCO Vendor Fair

Makers Market Sacramento

Dining Best of the Best (Money No Object)

The Kitchen Best of the Best (Inexpensive)

Chando’s Tacos Best of the Best (Medium priced)

Tres Hermanas New

Joon Market Ambience

The Firehouse Restaurant Appetizers

Zócalo Bakery

Ettore’s European Bakery & Restaurant Bar Food

Flatstick Pub Bar With Games

Flatstick Pub Barbecue

Urban Roots Big Portions

Claim Jumper Boba

Bober Tea Bowls

TBar Brewpub

Track 7 Brewing Company Breakfast

Bacon & Butter Brunch

The Mimosa House Burger, Non-Fast Food

Burgers & Brew Butcher

V. Miller Meats California Cuisine

Beast + Bounty Casino Restaurant

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood Charcuterie Plate

The Rind Chef

Billy Ngo, Kru Chef, Up and Coming

Seth Helmly, Joon Market Coffeehouse

Temple Coffee Roasters Cocktails

Ella Cocktails, Curbside Pickup

Zócalo Cupcakes

Sugar Coated Cupcakes Deli

Corti Brothers Desserts

Rick’s Dessert Diner Dining and Dancing Spot

Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub