Best of Sacramento Winners 2021

By
, and
-
2
best of sacramento

We asked, and you answered. Our Best of Sacramento online survey revealed your favorite restaurants, shops, spots for services and leisure activities, and media personalities. The 229 winners prove that our region has stayed strong enough to get through a pandemic or anything else the world has thrown our way. Now that’s cause for celebration!

You can continue the good times at our Best of Sacramento Party. It’s back this year and takes place Friday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries will abound. Tickets for the event, which is presented by Tahoe Blue Vodka and benefits our regional chapter of Make-A-Wish, are $50. For ticket information click here.

Media

TV Morning News Anchor
Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3

TV Early Evening News Anchor Team
Lisa Gonzales and Brian Heap, KCRA 3

TV Late Night Anchor Team
Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3

TV Reporter
Mike TeSelle, KCRA 3

TV Sportscaster
Del Rodgers, KCRA 3

TV Weatherperson
Mark Finan, KCRA 3

Morning Drive Radio Team
The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End

Afternoon Drive Radio
That Damn Show, 98 Rock

Radio Sportscaster
Carmichael Dave, 1140 AM KHTK

Traffic Reporter
Melanie Hunter, KCRA 3

Alternative Rock Radio Station
Alt 94.7

Country Radio Station
KNCI 105.1

Jazz Radio Station
CapRadio, 88.9 FM

Talk Radio Station
CapRadio, 90.9 FM

Oldies Radio Station
V101.1

Rock Radio Station
96.9 The Eagle

Soft Rock Radio Station
Mix 96

Local Business Reporter
Kelly Brothers, KCRA 3/News 93.1 KFBK

Local Newspaper Columnist
Marcos Bretón, The Sacramento Bee

Sportswriter
Joe Davidson, The Sacramento Bee

Local Website
Sacramento 365

Local Blog
SacFood & Booze

Local Elected Official
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

the wake up call best of sacramento winners
Best Morning Drive Radio Team. The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End
Lisa Gonzales
Best Early Evening News Anchor Team. Lisa Gonzales and Brian Heap, KCRA 3

Leisure

Dance Club
Faces

Escape Room
Enchambered

Event DJ
Mr. DJ Event Services

Game Place
Coin-Op Game Room

Local Entertainer
Melissa Corona

Karaoke Bar
Pine Cove Tavern

LGBT Bar
Faces

Live Music Venue
Golden 1 Center

Live Theater
Sacramento Theatre Company

Movie Theater
Tower Theatre

Comedy Club
Punch Line Sacramento

Virtual Music or Entertainment Experience
Stories on Stage Sacramento

Museum
Crocker Art Museum

Museum Virtual Tour
Sacramento History Museum

Best indoor adventure best of sacramento get axed
Best Indoor Adventure, Get Axed

Local Winery
Great Bear Vineyards

Casino for Gaming
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Casino Hotel/Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Casino, Non-Hotel
Red Hawk Casino

Local Public Golf Course
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex

Local Sports Team
Sacramento Kings

Miniature Golf Course
Flatstick Pub

Indoor Adventure
Get Axed

Place To Take Dance Lessons
Sac Dance Lab

Place To Volunteer
Front Street Animal Shelter

Bed-and-Breakfast
Amber House

Hotel
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel

Services

Caterer
Mama Kim Cooks

Cooking School
Napoli Culinary Academy

Day Spa
The Spa at Arden Hills

Medical Spa
Destination Aesthetics

 

Doggie Day Care
Dogtopia

Dry Cleaner
Rytina

Hair Salon
Willo Salons

Eyelash Salon
EyeCandy Lash Studio

eyecandy lash studio
Best Eyelash Salon, Eyecandy Lash Studio

Fitness Center
California Family Fitness

Boot Camp
Fitness Rangers

Virtual Workout
TEAMRide

Interior Designer
Benning Design Construction

Landscape Designer
Sun-Kissed Sprinklers & Landscaping

Residential Contractor
Chriswell Home Improvements

Martial Arts Center
Zen Martial Arts Center

Music Instruction
Sacramento Academy of Musical Arts

Place To Get a Manicure/Pedicure
Total Beauty Experience

Place To Get Waxing Services
European Wax Center

Place To Get a Massage
Massage Envy

Best of Sacramento doggie day care
Best Doggie Day Care, Dogtopia

Place To Get a Tan
Natural Glo Airbrush Artistry

Place To Get a Tattoo
American Graffiti

Yoga Studio
Zuda Yoga

Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party
Fairytale Town

Place To Take the Kids That’s Not a Restaurant
Fairytale Town

Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash

Pet Groomer
Grateful Dog

Retirement Community
Eskaton

Real Estate Agent
Ronald Mestaz, Lyon Real Estate

Homebuilder
Tankersley Construction

Preschool in Sacramento
Growing Brilliant Learning Academy

Photographer
Kristin Healy Photography

Wedding Venue
Old Sugar Mill

old sugar mill
Best Wedding Venue, Old Sugar Mill

Shopping

Beauty Supply Store
Total Beauty Experience

Bath Shop
Total Beauty Experience

Bicycle Store
Mike’s Bikes

Bookstore
Capital Books

Camera Store
Mike’s Camera

Curbside Retail Pickup
Total Beauty Experience

Farm Box of Local Produce
Farm Fresh to You

Farmers Market
Midtown Farmers Market

Florist
Relles Florist

Garden Center
The Prickly Pear

Best Garden Center best of sacramento
Best Garden Center, The Prickly Pear

Grocery Store
Trader Joe’s

Grocery Delivery
Instacart

Gourmet Grocery Store
Corti Brothers

Health Food Store
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Jeweler
Sharif Fine Jewelers

Locally Owned Women’s Boutique
Violet Muse

Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store
Julius

Locally Owned Shoe Store
Birkenstock Midtown

Pet Store
PetSmart

Place To Buy Art
Elliott Fouts Gallery

Place To Buy Bread
Grateful Bread

Store To Buy Fruits and Veggies
Sprouts Farmers Market

Place To Buy Wine and Spirits
Total Wine & More

Place To Buy Cannabis
A Therapeutic Alternative

Place To Buy a Special Gift
Total Beauty Experience

Place To Buy Kids’ Clothing
It’s a Small World

Place To Buy Home Furnishings
Naturwood Home Furnishings

Place to Buy Music Equipment
Music Go Round

Place To Buy a Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson

Place To Buy Outdoor Gear
REI

Place To Buy a Car
The Niello Company

Place To Get a Costume
Evangeline’s

Products Made in Sacramento
Blue Diamond Almonds

Local Craft Beer
Track 7 Brewing Company

Shopping Mall
Arden Fair

Shopping District
DOCO

Vendor Fair
Makers Market Sacramento

best of sacramento shopping experience
Best Farmers Market, Midtown Farmers Market

Dining

Best of the Best (Money No Object)
The Kitchen

Best of the Best (Inexpensive)
Chando’s Tacos

Best of the Best (Medium priced)
Tres Hermanas

New
Joon Market

Ambience
The Firehouse Restaurant

Appetizers
Zócalo

Bakery
Ettore’s European Bakery & Restaurant

Bar Food
Flatstick Pub

Bar With Games
Flatstick Pub

Barbecue
Urban Roots

Big Portions
Claim Jumper

Boba
Bober Tea

Bowls
TBar

Brewpub
Track 7 Brewing Company

Breakfast
Bacon & Butter

Brunch
The Mimosa House

Burger, Non-Fast Food
Burgers & Brew

Butcher
V. Miller Meats

California Cuisine
Beast + Bounty

Casino Restaurant
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Charcuterie Plate
The Rind

Chef
Billy Ngo, Kru

Chef, Up and Coming
Seth Helmly, Joon Market

Coffeehouse
Temple Coffee Roasters

Cocktails
Ella

Cocktails, Curbside Pickup
Zócalo

Cupcakes
Sugar Coated Cupcakes

Deli
Corti Brothers

Desserts
Rick’s Dessert Diner

Dining and Dancing Spot
Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub

Best of sacramento tacos
Best of the Best, Chando’s Tacos

Dive
The Long Shot

Dog-Friendly Patio
SacYard

Doughnuts
Marie’s Donuts

Chinese
Frank Fat’s

Comfort Food
South

Fast Casual
Jack’s Urban Eats

French
Danielle’s Creperie

German
Kathrin’s Biergarten

Greek
Petra Greek

Indian
Bombay Bar & Grill

Irish Pub
de Vere’s Irish Pub

Italian
Allora

Japanese
Mikuni

Korean
Bonchon

Mexican
Tres Hermanas

New American
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company

Thai
The Coconut on T

Vietnamese
Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar

Food Event
Sacramento Bacon Fest

Food Truck
Nash & Proper

Fried Chicken
South

Gluten Free
Sibling by Pushkin’s

Gourmet Cookies
Crumbl Cookies

Happy Hour
Paul Martin’s American Grill

Health-Conscious Menu
Selland’s Market-Cafe

Hotel Restaurant
Dawson’s Steakhouse

Ice Cream Parlor
Gunther’s Ice Cream

Frozen Treat
Leatherby’s Family Creamery

Kombucha
KC Kombucha

Late-Night Dining
Ink Eats and Drinks

Locally Sourced Ingredients
Savory Cafe

Lunch, Budget
Chando’s Tacos

Lunch, Business
Camden Spit & Larder

Noodles
Ryujin Ramen House

Sandwich Shop
Roxie Deli & Barbeque

Sidewalk Lunch
Juno’s Kitchen

Outdoor Dining
Paragary’s

Pasta
Paesanos

Pho
Pho Bac Hoa Viet

Pizza
Roma II Pizzeria

Place To Take the Kids
John’s Incredible Pizza Co.

Poke
Poke Noke

Ramen
Ryujin Ramen House

Restaurant To Take Out-of-Towners
The Firehouse Restaurant

River Dining
Scott’s Seafood on the River

Romantic
The Firehouse Restaurant

Seafood
Scott’s Seafood on the River

Service
Mulvaney’s B&L

Special Occasion
The Firehouse Restaurant

Spicy Food
Nash & Proper

Sports Bar
Barwest

Steakhouse
Morton’s The Steakhouse

Sushi
Mikuni

Tacos
Mas Tacos

Takeout, Curbside Pickup
Selland’s Market-Cafe

Taproom
Urban Roots

Theme Restaurant
The Jungle Bird

Vegetarian/Vegan
Burger Patch

Wine Bar
The Rind

Wine List
The Firehouse Restaurant

In Auburn
Awful Annie’s Restaurant

In Davis
The Mustard Seed

In Downtown/Midtown
The Waterboy

In East Sacramento
Allora

In Old Sacramento
The Firehouse Restaurant

In El Dorado Hills
Milestone

In Elk Grove
Journey to the Dumpling

In Fair Oaks
Sunflower Drive In

In Folsom
Land Ocean

In Granite Bay
Hawks

In Lincoln
High Steaks Steakhouse

In Lodi
West Oak Nosh

In Loomis
High-Hand Cafe

In Natomas
Bella Bru

In Placerville
Heyday Cafe

In Rancho Cordova
Rudy’s Hideaway

In Rocklin
Kathrin’s Biergarten

In Roseville
Paul Martin’s American Grill

In Uptown
Southpaw Sushi

In West Sacramento
Broderick Roadhouse

In Woodland
Morgan’s on Main

cookie crumble
Best Gourmet Cookies, Crumbl Cookies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR