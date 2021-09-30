Best of Sacramento Winners 2021

We asked, and you answered. Our Best of Sacramento online survey revealed your favorite restaurants, shops, spots for services and leisure activities, and media personalities. The 229 winners prove that our region has stayed strong enough to get through a pandemic or anything else the world has thrown our way. Now that’s cause for celebration!
You can continue the good times at our Best of Sacramento Party. It’s back this year and takes place Friday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Food and drink from local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries will abound. Tickets for the event, which is presented by Tahoe Blue Vodka and benefits our regional chapter of Make-A-Wish, are $50. For ticket information click here.
Media
TV Morning News Anchor
Deirdre Fitzpatrick, KCRA 3
TV Early Evening News Anchor Team
Lisa Gonzales and Brian Heap, KCRA 3
TV Late Night Anchor Team
Gulstan Dart and Edie Lambert, KCRA 3
TV Reporter
Mike TeSelle, KCRA 3
TV Sportscaster
Del Rodgers, KCRA 3
TV Weatherperson
Mark Finan, KCRA 3
Morning Drive Radio Team
The Wake Up Call, 106.5 The End
Afternoon Drive Radio
That Damn Show, 98 Rock
Radio Sportscaster
Carmichael Dave, 1140 AM KHTK
Traffic Reporter
Melanie Hunter, KCRA 3
Alternative Rock Radio Station
Alt 94.7
Country Radio Station
KNCI 105.1
Jazz Radio Station
CapRadio, 88.9 FM
Talk Radio Station
CapRadio, 90.9 FM
Oldies Radio Station
V101.1
Rock Radio Station
96.9 The Eagle
Soft Rock Radio Station
Mix 96
Local Business Reporter
Kelly Brothers, KCRA 3/News 93.1 KFBK
Local Newspaper Columnist
Marcos Bretón, The Sacramento Bee
Sportswriter
Joe Davidson, The Sacramento Bee
Local Website
Sacramento 365
Local Blog
SacFood & Booze
Local Elected Official
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg
Leisure
Dance Club
Faces
Escape Room
Enchambered
Event DJ
Mr. DJ Event Services
Game Place
Coin-Op Game Room
Local Entertainer
Melissa Corona
Karaoke Bar
Pine Cove Tavern
LGBT Bar
Faces
Live Music Venue
Golden 1 Center
Live Theater
Sacramento Theatre Company
Movie Theater
Tower Theatre
Comedy Club
Punch Line Sacramento
Virtual Music or Entertainment Experience
Stories on Stage Sacramento
Museum
Crocker Art Museum
Museum Virtual Tour
Sacramento History Museum
Local Winery
Great Bear Vineyards
Casino for Gaming
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Casino Hotel/Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Casino, Non-Hotel
Red Hawk Casino
Local Public Golf Course
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
Local Sports Team
Sacramento Kings
Miniature Golf Course
Flatstick Pub
Indoor Adventure
Get Axed
Place To Take Dance Lessons
Sac Dance Lab
Place To Volunteer
Front Street Animal Shelter
Bed-and-Breakfast
Amber House
Hotel
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel
Services
Caterer
Mama Kim Cooks
Cooking School
Napoli Culinary Academy
Day Spa
The Spa at Arden Hills
Medical Spa
Destination Aesthetics
Doggie Day Care
Dogtopia
Dry Cleaner
Rytina
Hair Salon
Willo Salons
Eyelash Salon
EyeCandy Lash Studio
Fitness Center
California Family Fitness
Boot Camp
Fitness Rangers
Virtual Workout
TEAMRide
Interior Designer
Benning Design Construction
Landscape Designer
Sun-Kissed Sprinklers & Landscaping
Residential Contractor
Chriswell Home Improvements
Martial Arts Center
Zen Martial Arts Center
Music Instruction
Sacramento Academy of Musical Arts
Place To Get a Manicure/Pedicure
Total Beauty Experience
Place To Get Waxing Services
European Wax Center
Place To Get a Massage
Massage Envy
Place To Get a Tan
Natural Glo Airbrush Artistry
Place To Get a Tattoo
American Graffiti
Yoga Studio
Zuda Yoga
Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party
Fairytale Town
Place To Take the Kids That’s Not a Restaurant
Fairytale Town
Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash
Pet Groomer
Grateful Dog
Retirement Community
Eskaton
Real Estate Agent
Ronald Mestaz, Lyon Real Estate
Homebuilder
Tankersley Construction
Preschool in Sacramento
Growing Brilliant Learning Academy
Photographer
Kristin Healy Photography
Wedding Venue
Old Sugar Mill
Shopping
Beauty Supply Store
Total Beauty Experience
Bath Shop
Total Beauty Experience
Bicycle Store
Mike’s Bikes
Bookstore
Capital Books
Camera Store
Mike’s Camera
Curbside Retail Pickup
Total Beauty Experience
Farm Box of Local Produce
Farm Fresh to You
Farmers Market
Midtown Farmers Market
Florist
Relles Florist
Garden Center
The Prickly Pear
Grocery Store
Trader Joe’s
Grocery Delivery
Instacart
Gourmet Grocery Store
Corti Brothers
Health Food Store
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
Jeweler
Sharif Fine Jewelers
Locally Owned Women’s Boutique
Violet Muse
Locally Owned Men’s Clothing Store
Julius
Locally Owned Shoe Store
Birkenstock Midtown
Pet Store
PetSmart
Place To Buy Art
Elliott Fouts Gallery
Place To Buy Bread
Grateful Bread
Store To Buy Fruits and Veggies
Sprouts Farmers Market
Place To Buy Wine and Spirits
Total Wine & More
Place To Buy Cannabis
A Therapeutic Alternative
Place To Buy a Special Gift
Total Beauty Experience
Place To Buy Kids’ Clothing
It’s a Small World
Place To Buy Home Furnishings
Naturwood Home Furnishings
Place to Buy Music Equipment
Music Go Round
Place To Buy a Motorcycle
Harley-Davidson
Place To Buy Outdoor Gear
REI
Place To Buy a Car
The Niello Company
Place To Get a Costume
Evangeline’s
Products Made in Sacramento
Blue Diamond Almonds
Local Craft Beer
Track 7 Brewing Company
Shopping Mall
Arden Fair
Shopping District
DOCO
Vendor Fair
Makers Market Sacramento
Dining
Best of the Best (Money No Object)
The Kitchen
Best of the Best (Inexpensive)
Chando’s Tacos
Best of the Best (Medium priced)
Tres Hermanas
New
Joon Market
Ambience
The Firehouse Restaurant
Appetizers
Zócalo
Bakery
Ettore’s European Bakery & Restaurant
Bar Food
Flatstick Pub
Bar With Games
Flatstick Pub
Barbecue
Urban Roots
Big Portions
Claim Jumper
Boba
Bober Tea
Bowls
TBar
Brewpub
Track 7 Brewing Company
Breakfast
Bacon & Butter
Brunch
The Mimosa House
Burger, Non-Fast Food
Burgers & Brew
Butcher
V. Miller Meats
California Cuisine
Beast + Bounty
Casino Restaurant
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Charcuterie Plate
The Rind
Chef
Billy Ngo, Kru
Chef, Up and Coming
Seth Helmly, Joon Market
Coffeehouse
Temple Coffee Roasters
Cocktails
Ella
Cocktails, Curbside Pickup
Zócalo
Cupcakes
Sugar Coated Cupcakes
Deli
Corti Brothers
Desserts
Rick’s Dessert Diner
Dining and Dancing Spot
Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub
Dive
The Long Shot
Dog-Friendly Patio
SacYard
Doughnuts
Marie’s Donuts
Chinese
Frank Fat’s
Comfort Food
South
Fast Casual
Jack’s Urban Eats
French
Danielle’s Creperie
German
Kathrin’s Biergarten
Greek
Petra Greek
Indian
Bombay Bar & Grill
Irish Pub
de Vere’s Irish Pub
Italian
Allora
Japanese
Mikuni
Korean
Bonchon
Mexican
Tres Hermanas
New American
Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company
Thai
The Coconut on T
Vietnamese
Saigon Alley Kitchen & Bar
Food Event
Sacramento Bacon Fest
Food Truck
Nash & Proper
Fried Chicken
South
Gluten Free
Sibling by Pushkin’s
Gourmet Cookies
Crumbl Cookies
Happy Hour
Paul Martin’s American Grill
Health-Conscious Menu
Selland’s Market-Cafe
Hotel Restaurant
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Ice Cream Parlor
Gunther’s Ice Cream
Frozen Treat
Leatherby’s Family Creamery
Kombucha
KC Kombucha
Late-Night Dining
Ink Eats and Drinks
Locally Sourced Ingredients
Savory Cafe
Lunch, Budget
Chando’s Tacos
Lunch, Business
Camden Spit & Larder
Noodles
Ryujin Ramen House
Sandwich Shop
Roxie Deli & Barbeque
Sidewalk Lunch
Juno’s Kitchen
Outdoor Dining
Paragary’s
Pasta
Paesanos
Pho
Pho Bac Hoa Viet
Pizza
Roma II Pizzeria
Place To Take the Kids
John’s Incredible Pizza Co.
Poke
Poke Noke
Ramen
Ryujin Ramen House
Restaurant To Take Out-of-Towners
The Firehouse Restaurant
River Dining
Scott’s Seafood on the River
Romantic
The Firehouse Restaurant
Seafood
Scott’s Seafood on the River
Service
Mulvaney’s B&L
Special Occasion
The Firehouse Restaurant
Spicy Food
Nash & Proper
Sports Bar
Barwest
Steakhouse
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Sushi
Mikuni
Tacos
Mas Tacos
Takeout, Curbside Pickup
Selland’s Market-Cafe
Taproom
Urban Roots
Theme Restaurant
The Jungle Bird
Vegetarian/Vegan
Burger Patch
Wine Bar
The Rind
Wine List
The Firehouse Restaurant
In Auburn
Awful Annie’s Restaurant
In Davis
The Mustard Seed
In Downtown/Midtown
The Waterboy
In East Sacramento
Allora
In Old Sacramento
The Firehouse Restaurant
In El Dorado Hills
Milestone
In Elk Grove
Journey to the Dumpling
In Fair Oaks
Sunflower Drive In
In Folsom
Land Ocean
In Granite Bay
Hawks
In Lincoln
High Steaks Steakhouse
In Lodi
West Oak Nosh
In Loomis
High-Hand Cafe
In Natomas
Bella Bru
In Placerville
Heyday Cafe
In Rancho Cordova
Rudy’s Hideaway
In Rocklin
Kathrin’s Biergarten
In Roseville
Paul Martin’s American Grill
In Uptown
Southpaw Sushi
In West Sacramento
Broderick Roadhouse
In Woodland
Morgan’s on Main