A New Look at The Citizen Hotel

The Citizen Hotel in downtown Sacramento is getting a multimillion-dollar “refresh” with a revamp of its 196 guestrooms and suites. Every room will get a floor-to-ceiling renovation, with new furniture, lighting, paint, wallpaper, carpet, textiles, bathroom fixtures and art.

The work started in early February, and about five floors in the 14-floor hotel have been completed. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June. The hotel’s 9,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces are also getting updated.

Indidesign, a Los Angeles-based design firm, is overseeing the new design.

The Citizen is owned by a Miami-based investment firm and is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection of independent boutique hotels.

Grange, the hotel’s restaurant, is not part of the revamp. It recently was recognized by The Michelin Guide with a Michelin Plate award, given to restaurants that serve “quality food.”