A New Kind of Curb Address

Painted house address numbers with unique neighborhood logos are popping up on street curbs and driveways all over Sacramento. They’re the brainchild of Brian Moreno, a local entrepreneur who came up with a better way to signal a home address from the street. “I got tired of seeing those ugly numbers,” he said of the typical curb address: black numerals hastily stenciled over a strip of white. His design is a bit more elaborate: a 6-by-24-inch white rectangle featuring the house numbers, painted black in a sleek midcentury-modern font on the right, and a neighborhood logo, also painted black, on the left. Moreno designed the bold silhouette logos himself, using symbols that relate to something distinctive about each neighborhood: a rooster for Fair Oaks, an elk for Elk Grove, a bicycle for midtown and so on. Moreno currently offers curb paintings for 56 Sacramento-area neighborhoods, from Alhambra Triangle to Wilhaggin. The cost is $35 for a single curb address. (Moreno donates $5 from each sale to Habitat for Humanity.) To book a curb painting, go to www.saccurbpainting.com/services.