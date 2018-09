The Baylor Project



Posted on September 13, 2018

SBL Entertainment presents Marcus and Jean Baylor, a husband-and-wife team steeped in jazz music. The duo’s performing roots were formed by gospel music and now they include plenty of eclectic influences.

Sept. 21.

Tickets $37. The Sofia, 2700 Capital Ave.;

(916) 443-5300;

bstreettheatre.org