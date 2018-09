Taking His Roe on the Road



Posted on September 21, 2018

On July 10, Sloughhouse​ sturgeon rancher MICHAEL PASSMORE prepared a caviar feast at New York’s James Beard House. The menu included angel hair pasta with Passmore Ranch caviar, slow-roasted artichokes with caviar beurre blanc and buttermilk fried quail with whiskey roe (pictured here).