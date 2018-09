Sacramento Reptile Show



Posted on September 16, 2018

Meet a 10-foot-long alligator, see 45 venomous species such as king cobras and black mambas, and learn about reptile behavior, how to care for the animals and maybe even purchase one at this event.

Sept. 29–30. Admission $9–$20.

Sacramento Convention Center, 1400 J St.;

(916) 691-7387;

sacreptileshow.com