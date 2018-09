Phil Hanley



Posted on August 30, 2018

No two of Hanley’s comedic performances are the same because of his changing material and crowd interactions. He has appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and been on the road with Aziz Ansari. He can be seen in the Amy Schumer flick “I Feel Pretty.”

Aug. 30–Sept. 2.

Tickets $17.50–$27.50

Punch Line Sacramento, 2100 Arden Way;

(916) 925-8500;

punchlinesac.com