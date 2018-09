Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis



Posted on September 14, 2018

Photography by Lawrence Sumulong

Wynton Marsalis’ “Spaces,” a 10-part suite, features street dancer Charles “Lil Buck” Riley and tapper Jared Grimes performing movements inspired by the animal kingdom.

Sept. 22.

Tickets $13.50–$125. Mondavi Center’s Jackson Hall, 501 Alumni Lane, Davis;

(530) 754-2787;

mondaviarts.org