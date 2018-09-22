A Look Back: Every Worker Counts

by Darlena Belushin McKay

Posted on September 22, 2018

During World War II , as many of the region’s men left for military service, labor shortages became commonplace, and women and immigrants started filling in. This 1948 photo shows women peeling tomatoes at what was once the largest independent cannery in California, Bercut-Richards on North Seventh Street. The image appears in the book “World War II Sacramento,” written by Sacramento Public Library employees Amanda G. DeWilde, Eric Webb and James C. Scott. Webb writes that in October 1942, Bercut-Richards lured women employees with the “New Deal-era love for acronyms,” calling on them to join the “WTP, the army of Women Tomato Peelers.”