Thunder Valley Concerts

Posted on September 1, 2017

Thunder Valley Sept. Concerts

Sept. 1: Chicago, $44.95–$357.95;

Sept.2: Funk Fest ’17, with C on Funk Shun, Zapp, Shalamar and more, hosted by Sinbad, $49.95–$85.95;

Sept. 3: Rewind Fest/Lost ’80s Live, with Missing Persons, Berlin, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew and more, hosted by “Valley Girl” Deborah Foreman, $39.95–$139.95;

Sept. 9: V101’s Big Block Party, with Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Blackstreet, Warren G and more, $48.95–$95.95;

Sept. 15: Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Three Dog Night, $34.95–$149.95:

Sept. 16: Il Divo, with LeAnn Rimes, $49.95–$169.95;

Sept. 22: ir Supply, with Puddles Pity Party, $29.95–$149.95;

Sept. 23: Thunder Vibes II, multi-band reggae fest, $44.95–$149.95.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort,

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln;

(916) 408-7777;

thundervalleyresort.com