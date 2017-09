'The Diary of Anne Frank'



Posted on September 16, 2017

It’s been 75 years since Anne Frank started her diary, which would soon tell everyone about the tragic horrors of war, her vivid experiences and her fate. This play not only commemorates her story, but is the start of Sacramento Theatre Company’s Fate, Fantasy and Forgiveness season of plays.

