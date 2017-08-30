FACES OF SAC>
SacAnime


Posted on August 30, 2017


The semiannual three-day gathering is back and more exciting than ever. This year’s convention will be welcoming “Overwatch” voice actors Josh Petersdorf, Gaku Space and Feodor Chin, along with other anime artists, writers and voice actors. All actors and guests will participate in the free autograph session.

Sept. 1–3 at 8 a.m. $30–$50.

Sacramento Convention Center,

1400 J St.;

(916) 808-5291;

sacanime.com

