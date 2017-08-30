|BEST OF SACRAMENTO GOODIE BAG SPECIAL SECTIONS NEWSLETTERS RESTAURANTS WINE LOCAL EATS SACRAMENTO GIVE
The semiannual three-day gathering is back and more exciting than ever. This year’s convention will be welcoming “Overwatch” voice actors Josh Petersdorf, Gaku Space and Feodor Chin, along with other anime artists, writers and voice actors. All actors and guests will participate in the free autograph session.
Sept. 1–3 at 8 a.m. $30–$50.
Sacramento Convention Center,
1400 J St.;
(916) 808-5291;