Rob Schneider



Posted on September 7, 2017

Known for his wit and humor in “The Animal,” “Benchwarmers” and four seasons of “SNL,” Rob Schneider will give everyone a night to remember. Although this San Francisco-native writer and actor has starred in several kid-friendly movies, this show is for adults only.

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. $35–$49.

Cache Creek Casino Resort, 14455 Highway 16, Brooks;

(530) 796-3118;

cachecreek.com