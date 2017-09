Prohibition Era

by Zoe Juanitas

Posted on September 11, 2017

Diego Peralta brings beers and burgers to Arden-Arcade with his new gastropub, SERPENTINE FOX PROHIBITION GRILLE. Come hungry for big dishes with big flavors, like lamb burger with smoked Gouda and cucumber mint spread.

2645 El Camino Ave.;

(916) 913-1159;

serpentinefox.com