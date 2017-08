Nosaj Thing, Com Truise and Cleopold



Posted on August 30, 2017

Electronic synthwave music is heading our way from L.A. native Nosaj Thing, who has contributed beats to rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar while also making remixes for Radiohead and Daedelus.

Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. $18–$20.

Harlow’s Restaurant and Nightclub,

2708 J St.;

(916) 441-4693;

harlows.com