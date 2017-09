Nickelback



Posted on September 1, 2017

With more than 50 million albums sold, Nickelback was the second-best-selling foreign act in the United States in the 2000s. This Canadian group of four will be debuting its new album, “Feed the Machine.” Opening the concert is Daughtry, a group formed by Chris Daughtry, “American Idol” finalist.

Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. $27–$457.

Toyota Amphitheatre;

2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland;

(530) 743-5200;

wheatlandamphitheatre.com