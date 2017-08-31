Music That Unites

by Alejandra Garcia

Posted on August 31, 2017

Reggae music, originating in Jamaica in the 1960s, has touched the hearts of people all over the world. Songs of this genre revolve around themes of love, peace, equality, freedom and the oneness of humanity.

The eighth annual One Love One Heart Reggae Festival, Sept. 2–3, provides a family friendly environment with live music, a kids’ zone, domino tournament, cultural products and food. Denise Carter, president and founder of Help a Sistah Out, which holds the festival, offers some insight.

What’s the lineup?

Some of the people coming out are Steel Pulse, from the U .K.; Anthony B , from Jamaica; A kae B eka, from Saint Croix; Fiji, from the Polynesian Islands and International Dub Ambassadors, from Puerto Rico.

What do people get out of it?

When people come out to One Love, they walk away with a sense of love and compassion. I want people to take that attitude from the festival to their lives. Not just when the music is on, but when music is not playing, too.

Your favorite part?

No doubt, to see the smiles. T o bring that to a group of people who might be facing financial struggles or who have lost a loved one... I can help take that away and just make everyone happy.

Tickets are $55–$150.

Yolo County Fairgrounds, Woodland;

oneloveoneheartreggaefestival.weebly.com