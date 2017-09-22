Mini Review: Meridians in Lincoln

by Zoe Juanitas

Posted on September 22, 2017

Nestled among the rolling green hills of the Sun City Lincoln Hills community, Meridians is the perfect place for grabbing a burger after a round of golf or taking the family for a nice dinner out. It’s casually elegant, with high wood ceilings and live piano music. Diners get a stunning view of the 18th green of Lincoln Hills Golf Course. Servers greet locals by name, and the piano player chats them up during his break.

Salads make for a healthy starter: Try either the strawberry salad made with local strawberries, candied pine nuts and goat cheese on a bed of baby spinach with poppy seed dressing, or the jicama and fruit salad, a crisp blend of fresh produce including pears, grapes and orange segments in a creamy citrus dressing.

Meridians specializes in simple American comfort-food classics like grilled porterhouse pork chop and Mary’s Pot Roast. There’s also a separate sports bar menu offering faves like barbecue bacon cheeseburger, nachos and Buffalo chicken wings.

965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln;

(916) 625-4040;

meridiansrestaurant.com