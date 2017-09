Johnny Mathis



Posted on September 15, 2017

Sacramento will be honored by the presence of five-time Grammy-nominated, three-time Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Mathis. Celebrating 61 years in the music industry, he is Columbia Records’ longest-signed artist.

Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. $45.50–$135.50.

Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.;

(916) 808-5181;

sacramentoconventioncenter.com