Home Girl



Posted on September 22, 2017

As her national brand expands, interior designer Kerrie Kelly plants more roots in Sacramento with a new retail storefront.

Aïoli Bodega Española owner Reda Bellarbi needed a new fixture to house wine bottles, silverware and linens, he didn’t go to a restaurant supply store or an antique market. He simply walked around the corner to his new neighbor, 42nd Street Design. Opened in June by local design darling Kerrie Kelly, this showroom and retail shop is the flagship storefront for Kelly’s nationally recognized furniture collection and midtown’s newest treasure trove for gifts and home accessories. It’s also the sister location to Kerrie Kelly Design Lab in East Sacramento, where all the interior design magic happens.

42nd Street Design’s furniture pieces include coffee tables, secretary desks, consoles, chests of drawers, nightstands, mirrors and more designed by Kelly and her team, as well as by “tastemakers” around the country. What’s unique about the line is the element of customization: All of the pieces can be created in virtually any color, and there are myriad options in hardware and interior upholstery, too. (Bellarbi picked the Mary Lou chest in bold green with a colorful ikat-style textile interior for Aïoli.)

Kelly’s licensed rug and lighting designs are also on display and up for grabs here, with more exciting launches to come. This fall, she’ll launch multiple collections of home accessories for GO Home and an outdoor rug line with pre-eminent manufacturer Feizy, followed by outdoor-furnishing and bedding collections in 2018.

Despite her large-scale exposure and acclaim, Kelly—who was given the extremely rare honor of being named an American Society of Interior Designers Fellow in July—feels most fulfilled right here at home. “When we’re here on Second Saturdays, the doors in front are open and the crowd is spilling out on the sidewalk. That’s when I really think, ‘Wow, I love what I do,’” she says.



“It changes the whole personality of a piece when you change the finish or lining,” says Kelly. The Mary Lou (named after her grandmother) features a custom fabric-lined top drawer with a peek-a-boo glass top for displaying jewelry, bags, scarves, cuff links, watches and more.



Kelly shows her local pride by stocking goods that come from Sacramento makers and “tell a California story.”



Gifts range from $8 to $80-plus and are constantly being updated based on shoppers’ needs and the KK team’s finds.



Everything in the store is purchasable, including prints by local artists like Micah Crandall-Bear and Tim Collom.