Chalk It Up! Sacramento


Posted on August 31, 2017


Celebrating its 27th year, this festival showcases amazing chalk art on sidewalks surrounding Fremont Park, plus a kids’ creative zone, live music, food trucks and beer garden.

Sept. 2-4 Free.

16th and Q streets;

(916) 213-5059;

chalkitup.org

