Chalk It Up! Sacramento

Celebrating its 27th year, this festival showcases amazing chalk art on sidewalks surrounding Fremont Park, plus a kids’ creative zone, live music, food trucks and beer garden.
Sept. 2-4 Free.
16th and Q streets;
(916) 213-5059;
chalkitup.org
AdvertiseContactNewslettersSubscribeDigital EditionWeddingsCareers
Sacramento Media LLC | 231 Lathrop Way | Suite A | Sacramento, CA 95815 | 916.426.1720
This site is a member of the City & Regional Magazine Association
Copyright 2017 Sacramento Media LLC. All rights reserved.