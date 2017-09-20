FACES OF SAC>
All Dressed Up

Photography by Dewey Nicks
Posted on September 20, 2017

For an occasion that calls for something extraordinarily special, glitz and glamour are the magic words in fashion.

Hair: Serena Radelli/Cloutier Remix Makeup: Jo Strettell/The Magnet Agency Manicure: Carla Collier for Orly Beauty Model: Ashton Flutey Styled By Linda Immediato

Altuzarra jacket

Altuzarra jacket, $2,495, and pants, $695 at bergdorfgoodman.com
Cartier earrings, price on request at cartier.com
Tiffany & Co. bracelet, $55,000, and ring (left hand), $40,000 at tiffany.com
Pomellato ring (right hand), $9,600 at pomellato.com.

Chanel jumpsuit

Chanel jumpsuit, $10,800, boots, $1,575, and bag, $2,300 at select Chanel boutiques nationwide, chanel.com, (800) 550-0005
Chopard earrings and necklace, prices on request at chopard.com/us
Stephen Webster ring, $20,000 at stephenwebster.com

Gucci dress

Gucci dress, $13,000 at gucci.com, Christian Louboutin shoes, $1,045 at us.christianlouboutin.com
Bulgari earrings, $16,400, necklace, $73,000, bracelet $18,200, and ring $24,000 at bulgari.com.

Dolce and Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana dress, $3,995 at us.dolcegabbana.com
Christian Louboutin shoes, $795 at us.christianlouboutin.com
Coomi earrings, $6,500 at neimanmarcus.com
Pomellato bangles, $1,700 each, and ring (left hand), $4,600 at pomellato.com

Featured image is a Dior dress, $9,900 at Dior boutiques nationwide, dior.com, (800) 929-3467
H. Stern earrings, bracelet and rings athstern.net
Cartier ring, $28,800 at cartier.com

