All Dressed Up

For an occasion that calls for something extraordinarily special, glitz and glamour are the magic words in fashion.
Altuzarra jacket, $2,495, and pants, $695 at bergdorfgoodman.com
Cartier earrings, price on request at cartier.com
Tiffany & Co. bracelet, $55,000, and ring (left hand), $40,000 at tiffany.com
Pomellato ring (right hand), $9,600 at pomellato.com.
Chanel jumpsuit, $10,800, boots, $1,575, and bag, $2,300 at select Chanel boutiques nationwide, chanel.com, (800) 550-0005
Chopard earrings and necklace, prices on request at chopard.com/us
Stephen Webster ring, $20,000 at stephenwebster.com
Gucci dress, $13,000 at gucci.com, Christian Louboutin shoes, $1,045 at us.christianlouboutin.com
Bulgari earrings, $16,400, necklace, $73,000, bracelet $18,200, and ring $24,000 at bulgari.com.
Dolce & Gabbana dress, $3,995 at us.dolcegabbana.com
Christian Louboutin shoes, $795 at us.christianlouboutin.com
Coomi earrings, $6,500 at neimanmarcus.com
Pomellato bangles, $1,700 each, and ring (left hand), $4,600 at pomellato.com
Featured image is a Dior dress, $9,900 at Dior boutiques nationwide, dior.com, (800) 929-3467
H. Stern earrings, bracelet and rings athstern.net
Cartier ring, $28,800 at cartier.com