20th Annual Placerville Art & Wine Festival

Placerville, CA, September 27, 2017—Thirsty and love art? Come try local wineries, enjoy artwork, and live entertainment at the 20th Annual Art & Wine Festival on Historic Main Street Placerville on Saturday, October 21st from 6-9pm—presented by the Placerville Downtown Association.
Community art project Banners on Parade will be on display and available for purchase through silent auction.
Community partner, Images of Hope will host a variety of Pink in the Night activities to recognize and educate about breast cancer awareness.
Local wineries include:
Borjon
Bray Vineyards
Bumgarner
Colibri
Cooper
Crystal Basin
Drytown Cellars
Hart 2 Hart
Holly's Hill
Lavacap
Madrona
Mais Fica
Mastroserio Winery
Mellowood
Mira Flores
Nello Olivo
Oakstone Winery
Perry Creek
Sierra Vista
Skinner Vineyards
Vino Noceto Winery
Wilderotter Vineyard
Windwalker
Sponsored by Placerville Art Gallery
Tickets can be purchased online at Placerville-Downtown.org or in person at the Placerville Art Gallery and the Wine Smith.