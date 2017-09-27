20th Annual Placerville Art & Wine Festival

by Placerville Downtown Association

Posted on September 27, 2017

Placerville, CA, September 27, 2017—Thirsty and love art? Come try local wineries, enjoy artwork, and live entertainment at the 20th Annual Art & Wine Festival on Historic Main Street Placerville on Saturday, October 21st from 6-9pm—presented by the Placerville Downtown Association.

Community art project Banners on Parade will be on display and available for purchase through silent auction.

Community partner, Images of Hope will host a variety of Pink in the Night activities to recognize and educate about breast cancer awareness.

Local wineries include:

Borjon

​Bray Vineyards

Bumgarner

Colibri

Cooper

Crystal Basin

Drytown Cellars

Hart 2 Hart

Holly's Hill

Lavacap

Madrona

Mais Fica

Mastroserio Winery

Mellowood

Mira Flores

Nello Olivo

Oakstone Winery

Perry Creek

Sierra Vista

Skinner Vineyards

Vino Noceto Winery

Wilderotter Vineyard

Windwalker

Sponsored by Placerville Art Gallery

Tickets can be purchased online at Placerville-Downtown.org or in person at the Placerville Art Gallery and the Wine Smith.