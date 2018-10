Sacramento Home and Garden Show



Posted on October 1, 2018

The 37th annual show’s fall edition features landscaping, fencing, decks, heating and air, plumbing, kitchens, baths, home security and more. Meet a variety of home improvement experts in a casual no-pressure environment.

Oct. 12–14. Admission $3–$7.

Cal Expo;

sachomeandgardenshow.com