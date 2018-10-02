Rocklin Mini Maker Faire

Posted on October 2, 2018

Rocklin Mini Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, and projects.

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth — a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness. Featuring both established and emerging local “makers,” the Rocklin Mini Maker Faire is a celebration for all ages featuring rockets and robots, digital fabrication, DIY science and technology, urban farming and sustainability, alternative energy, bicycles, unique hand-made crafts, music and local food, and educational workshops and installations. The Rocklin Mini Maker Faire follows the “big” Maker Faire model of celebrating invention, creativity, and resourcefulness, but is smaller in scale and showcases the wonders of Placer and Sacramento counties and beyond!

WHEN: Saturday, October 6, 2018 | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

LOCATION: Sierra College, 6101 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95765

TICKETS: FREE

More details at, rocklin.makerfaire.com